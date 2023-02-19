LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A $1,000 reward is being offered for information on an animal cruelty incident that happened in Ladson.

Pet Helpers received video footage of two individuals who reportedly picked up a stray cat and slammed it against concrete.

Officials with Pet Helpers reported that the suspects involved are heard laughing in the video.

The incident happened Sunday morning in the Plantation Ridge neighborhood.

“It sickens us to hear of cases of animal cruelty such as this,” states Melissa Susko, Executive Director of Pet Helpers.

“Our hope is that this cat can be found and provided with what will be much needed veterinary care and services and that the individuals who committed these acts of animal cruelty will be prosecuted for the abusive acts against this innocent feline.”

Pet Helpers and local law enforcement are working to identify the individuals involved.

The shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to email msusko@pethelpers.org or call (843) 531-6164.