PETA: How to keep pets safe as temperatures rise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A heat advisory was issued for the Charleston area on Tuesday, as high temperatures and humidity are expected to make it feel like it is over 100 degrees.
PETA is reminding pet owners of the risks that high temperatures pose to pets. To keep animals safe in the coming months, PETA suggests following these three rules.
- Never leave an animal inside a hot vehicle. The interior of cars can heat up at alarming rates, sending a dog into heat stroke within a matter of minutes. PETA reports that parking the car in the shade and cracking the windows have “little to no effect on lowering the temperature inside the car.” PETA even sells an emergency window breaking hammer “for help with intervening in life-or-death situations.”
- Do not leave animals outside for excessive amounts of time. What we view as a comfortable amount of time outside may be dangerous for dogs, as they are unable to cool themselves as adequately as humans. Dogs only sweat through their foot pads, and rely on panting to cool down. PETA says that “even brief sun exposure can have life-threatening consequences.” Individuals who come upon animals in distress and are unable to help should immediately alert authorities of the animal’s location and disposition.
- Avoid hot pavement. Air temperatures of just 80 degrees can result in asphalt temperatures 140 degrees, according to PETA. Just a few minutes of contact can lead to burns and potentially permanent damage to paws. PETA suggests walking dogs on grass whenever possible. If you are unsure, test the pavement yourself; if it is too hot for you, it is likely too hot for dogs.