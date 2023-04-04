CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Animal rights advocacy group, PETA, is planning to stage a protest near Charleston City Hall this week which will include someone grilling up a “lifelike baby.”

Supporters with PETA will be staged across from the market at the intersection of Market and Meeting streets on Wednesday where they will barbecue vegetables and a lifelike baby to promote eating vegan-friendly meals on the Easter holiday.

“Babies don’t belong on the barbecue at Easter or any other time of year, whether that baby is a piglet, a lamb, or any other sentient being,” said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk.

Newkirk said the organization hopes that anyone who is disturbed by the idea of eating a child will think about “extending their compassion to all other animals and choose a vegan meal instead.”

While one supporter will be dressed in a chef hat and apron, others will be handing out vegan starter kits while holding signs that read, “Leave babies off the BBQ, Go Vegan,” according to the organization.

The demonstration is planned for noon.