Petland Summerville remained closed through Friday amid concerns of animal wellbeing

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – For the third day in a row, the Petland store in Summerville has been either closed or at least partially closed. Several people are expressing concern on social media about the health of puppies they purchased there.

The signs on the door said they would be closed Wednesday and Thursday for a Christmas party and then for sterilization of the store. At 10 o’clock on Friday morning, which is the normal opening time, Petland was still closed.

Several people did not want to talk on camera; one woman said when she went to purchase her dog, she was told he was sick, and the store waited until the dog was better before allowing her to pick him up. Since having him, she said he has not exhibited signs of sickness.

Another woman, Megan, said her dog Chewie has been very sick since she purchased him from Petland back in Summerville.

She estimates that they have spent around $14,000 on medical costs and has hired an attorney to help them deal with this.

A Facebook page says a protest is planned at the store on Sunday.

Two women said they were coming to check out the condition of the puppies for themselves after hearing about the problems.

“It was pretty clean; they did have a few days they did their monthly quarantine so it’s pretty clean when I went in there,” said Theresa Hannah, who is concerned for the dogs.

“They told us that they got them all last night and so none of them had prices yet and they’re all nine weeks old,” said Laura Ellison.

We have reached out to the Petland corporate office repeatedly and spoke with a manager at the Summerville store. She said they would rather not talk about the concerns.