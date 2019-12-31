Pets and fireworks: Keeping your pets safe and calm on New Year’s Eve

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fireworks will be blasting across the Lowcountry Tuesday night, and it can be a very scary time for our four-legged friends.

Make sure your pets are safe and comfortable. Keep them away from the sights and sounds of fireworks throughout the night.

“Something I highly recommend is putting them in a confined space, whether that be a bathroom or back bedroom, closing the drapes and turning on the television very loud so that they have some sort of background noise that is sort of familiar to them and helps to muffle the sounds outside,” said Kay Hyman with the Charleston Animal Society.

Another reminder is to keep pets away from alcohol and party food.

Alcohol accidentally consumed by pets can lead to vomiting, a drop in blood pressure and body temperature.

Just one mixed drink could be fatal for a small dog.