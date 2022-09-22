NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- North Charleston pet owners will soon have a new option for grabbing everything they need to care for their animals.

Leading pet retailer PetSmart is opening a new location at 8821 Dorchester Road in North Charleston on Sept. 24.

To celebrate the grand opening, the store will hold a celebration on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. where pet parents can visit the store with their pets and receive a free, pre-packaged goodie bag filled with items like gift cards, pet bandanas, toys, coupons, and more.

The 16,000-square-foot space will sell a range of products from food to apparel to habitats for cats, dogs, fish, birds, reptiles, and other small pets. The store will also offer pet training services, a full-service grooming salon for dogs and cats, and adoption support through PetSmart Charities.

In addition to in-store shopping, contactless curbside pickup will be offered at the new location.