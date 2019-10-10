PGA Championship to bring $100 million economic impact to South Carolina in 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The PGA Championship is coming back to the Lowcountry in 2021 on Kiawah Island. While the event is still 19 months away, officials have already began the planning process.

Former SC Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is currently serving as co-chair for the 2021 PGA Championship Council.

Haley says that the team is fortunate enough to have the experience of the 2012 PGA Championship under their belt. They plan to make this tournament even bigger and better than before.

“First of all a 100 million dollar economic impact coming to the state of South Carolina,” says Haley. “150 million visitors; half of which will be coming from out of state.”

The championship will serve as an opportunity for local businesses to partner up. Tonight, a “tee off” reception at the Riviera Theatre housed many guests that saw a sneak peek of the event.

The council plans to learn from past mistakes and feels it’s important to stay transparent with the public as they move forward. Kiawah Island Golf Resort President Roger Warren claims one of the problems they saw in 2012 was parking.

“When it rained on Saturday, there were issues with getting people out of parking lots and getting people off the island. We acknowledge that and we’ve got a plan to solve that,” he says.

Overall, the team is excited that the tournament is coming back to the Lowcountry. Haley thinks that this will be a great opportunity for South Carolina as a whole.

“We can show off how beautiful South Carolina is. People will find out why South Carolina was named the friendliest state in the country and we will see businesses network,” says Haley.