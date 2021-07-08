PHOTO: Tropical Storm Elsa causes downed trees, some damage early Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Elsa is moving away from South Carolina after lashing the Lowcountry with heavy rain, gusty winds, and some flooding early Thursday morning.

The storm sparked several tornado warnings overnight, but damage from the storm was not widespread.

News 2 viewers have been sharing photos of debris and issues caused by Elsa, including downed trees on Edisto Island, flooding, and damage to some property. If you would like to share photos with us, click the button below.

SLIDE SHOW: LOCAL DAMAGE FROM TROPICAL STORM ELSA

  • Photo: Mike Williams – tree damage on Edisto Island in front of Flowers Seafood Co.
  • Tree branch pierces windshield of SUV. Photo taken this morning 7/8/21 in parking lot on Kiawah Island.
This slideshow gallery will be updated throughout the day.

