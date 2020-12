CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The St. Andrews Fire Department on Monday responded to a housefire on the 3600 block of Morse Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews found the fire engulfing the majority of the home. Two people were home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape uninjured.

Crews got the fire under control in around eight minutes, although the majority of the home sustained damage.

The fire department is investigating.