SEABROOK ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Imagine waking up and finding a baby alligator in your trash can.

That’s exactly what happened to one family on Seabrook Island over the weekend.

A News 2 viewer sent us photos of the baby alligator, saying their parents discovered it when opening their trash can Sunday morning.

They said the trash can was in the garage, and they had no idea how it got in there.

Island security removed the baby alligator and relocated it to a safe spot.