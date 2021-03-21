PHOTOS: CCSO participates in inaugural Code 3 Miler 5K

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday hosted the inaugural Code 3 Miler 5K at Boone Hall.

The event is to honor the 12 CCSO deputies and police officers that have fallen in the line of duty.

Signs were placed along the trail for each of the 12 fallen heroes.

Deputy Hood and Sheriff Graziano

Deputy Costanzo and Sheriff Graziano Via CCSO

Also honored during the event were Deputy Stephanie Hood, who was seriously injured in a September 2019 car crash while responding to a call, and Deputy Mike Costanzo, who was seriously injured in a 2020 multi-vehicle collision while responding to a disabled vehicle on the Don Hold Bridge.

They were recognized for their line-of-duty injuries, as well as their determination to recover.