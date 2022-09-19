CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the world said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, more than a dozen women gathered in the Charleston Place hotel’s Thoroughbred Club to pay tribute.

“Charleston not only has an English settling but also a lot of people who live in Charleston lived over in the UK as well so we were honored to have the opportunity,” Director of Food and Beverage Michael Blake said. “It’s the least we can do to give back and honor the Queen.”

Following a state funeral that drew world leaders and massive public crowds, the late monarch was buried at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon.

The special event dubbed “The Crown Tea: A Southern Celebration Fit for a Queen” was a Southern twist on traditional afternoon tea.

Native Charlestonians and visitors to the Holy City said they felt honored to have a chance to reflect on the life and legacy of the Queen.

“We’re here to honor the Queen because she was such an honorable woman, human being, and the service she provided for her country her entire life was so impressive,” Joye Ridgeway said.

Guests were greeted with a gin and Dubonnet cocktail, a drink made popular by the Queen Mother that her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, indulged in every day before lunch.

Then guests enjoyed a selection of the monarch’s favorite treats–assorted macarons, scones, truffled deviled eggs, and smoked salmon eclairs, among others–while sipping on cups of tea.

The event concluded with a toast of Bollinger Rosé Champagne, which the Queen is said to have had a glass of every night before bed.