PHOTOS: Coming Street closes due to large sinkhole in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to an apparent sinkhole in downtown Charleston.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say Coming Street at Bull Street is closed because a section of the road had collapsed. The sinkhole is about ten feet in diameter and eight feet deep.

Traffic is being diverted onto Bull Street.

A city official tells News 2 the sinkhole was caused by the collapse of a pre-Civil War archway under the street that was part of a drainage system.

Charleston PD

Charleston PD

Charleston PD

Due to the size and nature of the sinkhole, police say Coming Street at Bull Street will remain closed indefinitely until repairs are made.

“Barricades are being placed to keep pedestrians away from the hazard,” police said.