PHOTOS: Fire damages four trucks at James Island Public Service District Headquarters

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a fire at the James Island Public Service District Headquarters early Wednesday morning.
According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, a call regarding a vehicle fire went out at 5:30 a.m.
Deputy Chief Shawn Engelman from James Island PSD Fire Department told News 2 it started as an electrical fire, affecting three trucks, and spreading to a fourth.
He said four of the trucks were destroyed and a fifth suffered damage because of the fire.
