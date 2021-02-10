PHOTOS: Former Mt. Pleasant BI-LO transformed into mixed-use development

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Frampton Construction

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Frampton Construction on Wednesday announced the completion of The Shelmore redevelopment project, a mixed-use development at the site of a former BI-LO.

The site includes “nearly 50,000 square feet of creative office space… and the potential for a variety of floor plans.”

  • Frampton Construction
  • Frampton Construction
  • Frampton Construction
  • Frampton Construction
  • Frampton Construction
  • Frampton Construction
  • Frampton Construction
  • Frampton Construction
  • Frampton Construction

Project manager Brendan Gilbert says that he is pleased with the transformation and optimistic about the future of the site:

“We’re proud to have been partners in transforming an underutilized space like this to create a completely different, innovative use. With benefits like walkable dining and its proximity to downtown Charleston and central Mount Pleasant, The Shelmore will be a valuable addition to the East of the Cooper office market.”

The construction started one year ago in February of 2020, and was completed in December. The finishing touches, such as a new façade and landscaping upgrades.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES