PHOTOS: Former Mt. Pleasant BI-LO transformed into mixed-use development

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Frampton Construction on Wednesday announced the completion of The Shelmore redevelopment project, a mixed-use development at the site of a former BI-LO.
The site includes “nearly 50,000 square feet of creative office space… and the potential for a variety of floor plans.”
Project manager Brendan Gilbert says that he is pleased with the transformation and optimistic about the future of the site:
“We’re proud to have been partners in transforming an underutilized space like this to create a completely different, innovative use. With benefits like walkable dining and its proximity to downtown Charleston and central Mount Pleasant, The Shelmore will be a valuable addition to the East of the Cooper office market.”
The construction started one year ago in February of 2020, and was completed in December. The finishing touches, such as a new façade and landscaping upgrades.