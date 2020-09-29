PHOTOS: Hallmark begins production on new Holiday movie to be filmed aboard the USS Yorktown

Photo credit: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s Christmas in September! Film crews were spotted decking the halls aboard the USS Yorktown on Tuesday.

It’s part of a new Christmas-themed movie from Hallmark.

Patriots Point announced last month the network was planning to film one of their holiday flicks aboard the historic ship, and casting agents have been searching for paid extras over the past few weeks.

While details about the movie are unknown, it comes amid several productions happening in Mount Pleasant, including filming for the second season of Netflix’s series Outer Banks.

