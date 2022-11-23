CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Holiday Festival of Lights is a highly anticipated seasonal tradition, but dazzling light installations are not the only thing on display at James Island County Park.

The annual giant greeting card competition is another big draw for the holiday event. This year, 38 specially-designed cards from student groups in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties are on display in Santa’s Village.

Student groups compete in three divisions–elementary school, middle school, and high school–with winners selected by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC). The top three schools in each division receive a plaque and cash award for use in their school arts program.

The 2022 winners are:

Elementary School Division:

1st Place: James Island Elementary School

2nd Place: Habor View Elementary School

3rd Place: The Island School

Middle School Division:

1st Place: Summerville Catholic School

2nd Place: Orange Grove Charter Middle School

3rd Place: Blessed Sacrament Catholic School

High School Division:

1st Place: All Booked

2nd Place: Classic Conversations- Challenge III

3rd Place: Crown Leadership Academy

All photos provided by CCPRC

The Holiday Festival of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 31 at James Island County Park.