CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian battered the South Carolina coast throughout the day Friday before eventually making landfall near Georgetown just after 2:00 p.m.

The Category 1 storm knocked out power to thousands of people and brought heavy rain, flooding, and gusty winds to much of the Lowcountry.

Law enforcement urged residents to stay off the road due to unsafe conditions. Emergency leaders reported downed trees, debris, and coastal flooding across the area.

High winds forced multiple emergency responders to suspend service during the height of the storm. Most resumed operations after Ian made landfall.

Governor Henry McMaster urged South Carolinians to remain inside and to “be smart” during an afternoon briefing on the storm and its impacts on the state.

“This is not as bad as it could have been,” McMaster said at the briefing, adding, “I would ask people: Don’t quit yet. It’s still coming. We are not out of the woods.”

Police said Pawleys Island suffered what they called a catastrophic tidal surge and performed some water rescues on Springs Avenue. The pier even collapsed during high waves and storm surge.