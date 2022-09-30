CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian battered the South Carolina coast throughout the day Friday before eventually making landfall near Georgetown just after 2:00 p.m.

The Category 1 storm knocked out power to thousands of people and brought heavy rain, flooding, and gusty winds to much of the Lowcountry.

Law enforcement urged residents to stay off the road due to unsafe conditions. Emergency leaders reported downed trees, debris, and coastal flooding across the area.

High winds forced multiple emergency responders to suspend service during the height of the storm. Most resumed operations after Ian made landfall.

Governor Henry McMaster urged South Carolinians to remain inside and to “be smart” during an afternoon briefing on the storm and its impacts on the state.

“This is not as bad as it could have been,” McMaster said at the briefing, adding, “I would ask people: Don’t quit yet. It’s still coming. We are not out of the woods.”

Police said Pawleys Island suffered what they called a catastrophic tidal surge and performed some water rescues on Springs Avenue. The pier even collapsed during high waves and storm surge.

  • Carrie Hodge, downed tree in Awendaw
  • Tidal Surge in Pawleys Island (Pawleys Island PD)
    Firefighters examine a large tree across a road as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • A firetruck departs after marking low hanging wires as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    A firefighter examines a large tree across a road as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • Tree down on Waterway Boulevard, Isle of Palms
  • South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster Hurricane Ian 2022
    South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, along with other state officials, provides an update on Hurricane Ian at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia, S.C., on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/James Pollard)
  • Flooding on Myrtle Ave. (Pawleys Island PD)
  • Pawleys Island pier collapses during Hurricane Ian | Photo: Pawleys Island PD)
  • Charleston flooding Hurricane Ian 2022
    A good samaritan pulls a stuck motorists from the high water during the effects from Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • Water rescue on Pawleys Island (Pawleys Island PD)