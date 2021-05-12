Photos: Second litter of kittens (bobcats) discovered on Kiawah Island this season

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A litter of kittens (bobcats) were discovered on Kiawah Island this week.

Town leaders say three 4-day old kittens – two males and one female – were found by town biologists on Tuesday in the second den of the year.

Town of Kiawah Island

The bobcats were fitted with PIT tags and placed back in the den “to resume their snuggles,” the town said. “Our mom is Bobcat 300!”

The season’s first litter was discovered in early April and included two male kittens. They were also microchipped by town biologists.