MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Severe storms ripped through the Lowcountry on Tuesday causing damage, mostly to trees, and knocking out power to thousands.

One resident who lives in Mount Pleasant said the storm snapped a tree off, nearly hitting their home, along Hamlin Road near Jennie Moore Elementary.

“Several smaller trees and large limbs also fell,” said Jennifer Plisco.

Plisco told Counton2.com that her neighborhood’s Facebook group erupted with comments as high winds howled Tuesday evening – all curious about what was happening in the storm.

Photo courtesy Jennifer Plisco

Photo courtesy Jennifer Plisco

Photo courtesy Jennifer Plisco

Photo courtesy Jennifer Plisco

Photo courtesy Jennifer Plisco

Photo courtesy Jennifer Plisco



Photo courtesy Jennifer Plisco

Photo courtesy Jennifer Plisco

Photo courtesy Jennifer Plisco

“We all heard this very odd loud, abrupt noise that consisted of a large wind gust like I have never experienced,” said Plisco. “It continued as one big event for about five seconds, but it was a mighty and destructive thing.”

Crews quickly worked to clear downed trees across Mount Pleasant after storms moved through Tuesday night – one tree had fallen on Coleman Boulevard, and another was down on Venning Road between Hungry Neck and Highway 17. We also received reports of trees down near the Walmart in North Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant Fire officials are working to remove trees down on Venning Road between Hungry Neck and Hwy 17. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/yhR13u18Eu — Riley Benson (@RealRileyBenson) April 6, 2022

A tree down along Coleman Blvd has one lane blocked as crews work to clean it up. pic.twitter.com/NcUL33oqeo — Riley Benson (@RealRileyBenson) April 6, 2022

A News 2 crew was in Hamlin Plantation on Wednesday morning where we saw multiple trees snapped and heavy debris.

Reports show there were wind gusts of 70 MPH in parts of Mount Pleasant on Tuesday night.

Snapped trees in Hamlin Plantation

Snapped trees in Hamlin Plantation

Snapped trees in Hamlin Plantation