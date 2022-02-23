APRA HARBOR, GUAM (WCBD) – The USS Charleston (LCS-18) recently returned to Guam after wrapping up an extended period underway in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Independence-variant littoral combat ship was attached to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, “in support of security and stability in the region, and to work alongside allied and partner navies to provide maritime security and stability.”

220207-N-PH222-1795 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Mineman 3rd Class Daniel Kern, left, from Harrison, Ohio, and Chief Gunner’s Mate Ronald Clark, from Temecula, California, participate in a live fire gunnery exercise using a .50 caliber machine gun aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220207-N-PH222-1479 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Chief Gunner’s Mate Darius Sullivan, left, from Laurel, Mississippi, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3nd Class Jordan Jackson, from Mesa, Arizona, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, participates in a live fire gunnery exercise using a M240B machine gun aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220207-N-PH222-1378 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Chief Gunner’s Mate Darius Sullivan, left, from Laurel, Mississippi, and Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Erick Lucero, from Fontana, California, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, participates in a live fire gunnery exercise using a M240B machine gun aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220207-N-PH222-1351 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Chief Gunner’s Mate Darius Sullivan, left, from Laurel, Mississippi, and Chief Quartermaster Johnathan Restrepo, from Cali, Colombia, participate in a live fire gunnery exercise using a M240B machine gun aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220207-N-PH222-1262 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Operations Specialist 1st Class Corey Love, left, from Cambridge, Maryland, and Chief Gunner’s Mate Ronald Clark, from Temecula, California, participate in a live fire gunnery exercise using a .50 caliber machine gun aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220207-N-PH222-1750 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Lt. Troy Moens, left, from Bothell, Washington, and Chief Gunner’s Mate Ronald Clark, from Temecula, California, participate in a live fire gunnery exercise using a .50 caliber machine gun aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220207-N-PH222-1668 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Fire Controlman 1st Class Timothy Stephenson, left, from Columbus, Indiana and Chief Gunner’s Mate Ronald Clark, from Temecula, California, participate in a live fire gunnery exercise using a .50 caliber machine gun aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220207-N-PH222-1353 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Chief Gunner’s Mate Darius Sullivan, left, from Laurel, Mississippi, and Chief Quartermaster Johnathan Restrepo, from Cali, Colombia, participate in a live fire gunnery exercise using a M240B machine gun aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220207-N-PH222-1248 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Operations Specialist 1st Class Corey Love, left, from Cambridge, Maryland, and Chief Gunner’s Mate Ronald Clark, from Temecula, California, participate in a live fire gunnery exercise using a .50 caliber machine gun aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220207-N-PH222-1220 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Operations Specialist 1st Class Corey Love, left, from Cambridge, Maryland, and Chief Gunner’s Mate Ronald Clark, from Temecula, California, participate in a live fire gunnery exercise using a .50 caliber machine gun aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220207-N-PH222-1171 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Chief Mineman Christopher Nichols, left, from Donalsonville, Georgia, and Chief Gunner’s Mate Ronald Clark, from Temecula, California, participate in a live fire gunnery exercise using a .50 caliber machine gun aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220207-N-PH222-1152 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Chief Mineman Christopher Nichols, left, from Donalsonville, Georgia, and Chief Gunner’s Mate Ronald Clark, from Temecula, California, participate in a live fire gunnery exercise using a .50 caliber machine gun aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220207-N-PH222-1080 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Chief Gunner’s Mate Ronald Clark, left, from Temecula, California, and Operations Specialist 1st Class Angel Lugorobles, from Ponce, Puerto Rico, participate in a live fire gunnery exercise using a .50 caliber machine gun aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220207-N-PH222-1024 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Eugene Smith, left, from Albany, Georgia, and Chief Gunner’s Mate Ronald Clark, from Temecula, California, participate in a live fire gunnery exercise using a .50 caliber machine gun aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220202-N-PH222-1505 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Sailors participate in a vertical replenishment with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, from the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220202-N-PH222-1789 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Marcus Lopez, from Ontario, California, salutes an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, from the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), during a vertical replenishment. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220202-N-PH222-1664 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Sailors participate in a vertical replenishment with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, and fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200), from the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220202-N-PH222-1630 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Sailors participate in a vertical replenishment with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, from the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220202-N-PH222-1486 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Sailors prepare for a vertical replenishment with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220202-N-PH222-1482 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), left, pulls alongside fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200), prior to conducting a replenishment-at-sea. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220202-N-PH222-1478 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Sailors prepare for a vertical replenishment with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220202-N-PH222-1470 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Sailors prepare for a vertical replenishment with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220202-N-PH222-1458 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Sailors prepare for a vertical replenishment with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220124-N-PH222-1310 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 24, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, conducts a flight maneuver during flight operations aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220124-N-PH222-1356 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 24, 2022) Mineman 2nd Class Roslin Menotapar, from Bossier City, Louisiana, signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, during flight operations aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220124-N-PH222-1343 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 24, 2022) Mineman 2nd Class Roslin Menotapar, center, from Bossier City, Louisiana, signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, during flight operations aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220124-N-PH222-1212 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 24, 2022) Sailors prepare to remove chocks and chains from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, during flight operations aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220124-N-PH222-1271 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 24, 2022) Mineman 2nd Class Roslin Menotapar, from Bossier City, Louisiana, visually inspects a clear flight path as a landing signalman for an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, during flight operations aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220124-N-PH222-1248 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 24, 2022) Sailors display the removal of chocks and chains from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, during flight operations aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220124-N-PH222-1156 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 24, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Cari McPheeters, from Milwaukie, Oregon, signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, during flight operations aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220124-N-PH222-1048 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 24, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, prepares for a flight maneuver aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), during routine flight operations. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220124-N-PH222-1065 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 24, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, conducts a flight maneuver aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), during routine flight operations. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220203-N-PH222-1365 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) Sailors participate in a main space fire drill aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220203-N-PH222-1350 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) Mineman 3rd Class Brendan Riemerlanglois, from Crandon, Wisconsin, inspects the integrity of the deck during a main space fire drill aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220203-N-PH222-1385 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) Electronics Technician 1st Class JT Bryant, left, from San Marino, California, and Mineman 3rd Class Brendan Riemerlanglois, from Crandon, Wisconsin, search for “hot spots” during a main space fire drill aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220203-N-PH222-1314 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) Electronics Technician 1st Class JT Bryant, from San Marino, California, searches for “hot spots” during a main space fire drill aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

220203-N-PH222-1255 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) Sailors conduct training during a main space fire drill aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

The crew “executed day and night flight operations, replenishments-at-sea, live fire gunnery exercises, and routine damage control training,” including “main space fire drill and aircraft fire fighting training.”

Such exercises are key to maintaining freedom of navigation in contested regions, like the South China Sea.

The USS Charleston’s smooth execution of the operations is an example of what force posture in the Indo-Pacific should look like, according to Rear Admiral Chris Engdahl, the commander of the Expeditionary Strike Group 7/Task Force 76.

“Charleston’s recent underway operations in the South China Sea are exactly what we have LCS deployed in the Indo-Pacific to do … Support our composite amphibious task force and validate our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

Commander Clayton Beas, commanding officer, said that the success wouldn’t have been possible without “the determination and expertise of all hands aboard Charleston.”

The USS Charleston is the sixth naval ship named for the city. It is based in San Diego, but was commission in Charleston in 2019.