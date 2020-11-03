PHOTOS: Voters wait in long lines to cast their ballot on Election Day

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – For weeks voters have lined up to cast an early vote ahead of election day, even smashing records across South Carolina.

In the final days of absentee voting, it took registered voters several hours to cast their ballot at the Voter Registration and Elections Office in Moncks Corner and at both Seacoast Church locations in Mount Pleasant and West Ashley.

With so many ballots already cast, it left many wondering how long the lines would be on November 3rd.

One viewer told News 2 is took them about an hour to vote Tuesday morning at United Methodist Church in Summerville, another reported a 2 hour wait at Sangaree Middle School when polls opened at 7:00 a.m., and a little over an hour at Stratford High School in Goose Creek.

The State Election Commission reported Monday that 1.2 million people had already voted in advance of Election Day.

Polls in South Carolina will remain open until 7:00 p.m., even if you are in line by 7:00 p.m. you can cast a vote.