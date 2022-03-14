CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Each year on March 14, many restaurants and grocery stores recognize Pi Day by offering special deals on pizza pies and dessert pies.

Pi Day is an annual celebration of the mathematical symbol for pi. March 14 was chosen because the numerical date represents the first three digits of pi: 3.14.

Larry Shaw, a physicist at a San Francisco science museum, held the first pi day celebration in 1988, but it became an official national holiday in 2009.

Fun fact: March 14 is also Albert Einstein’s birthday!

Here is where you can find pi day deals both locally and nationally:

*Note: These deals are valid at participating locations only; check with your nearest location to find out if they are offering the deal.

National Chains and Grocery Stores

Blaze Pizza

Download the Blaze Pizza app and create a rewards account to recieve a special offer redeemable for an 11-inch pizza (excludes crust substitutions) for $3.14.

The offer is valid in store and online order through March 31.

Cicis Pizza

Visit their website to get a coupon for the adult buffet for $3.14

Harris Teeter

Select 9-inch freshly baked pies on sale for $3.14

The offer and selection varies by location, so check in with your local store for more details.

Whole Foods

Amazon Prime members can take $3.14 off large apple and cherry bakery pies

Valid only on 3/14

Local Restaurants and Bakeries

Famulari’s Pizzeria

Sign up for their rewards program and recieve an exclusive deal for Pi Day

Valid only at the following locations: Azalea Square, Cainhoy, Hanahan, Oakbrook, and West Ashley

Kaminsky’s Dessert Café

Enjoy $3.14 pie slices from 5 pm to 8pm

Offer availabe only for dine in while supplies last.

Savannah Candy Kitchen

15% off pecan pie

Sugar Bakeshop

Limited number of mini pies availabe for pick up between 10 am and 5 pm

Call (843) 579-2891 to order

Know of another deal? Let us know!