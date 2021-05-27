Piccolo Spoleto partnering with MUSC to host vaccine clinic most days of arts festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Piccolo Spoleto Arts Festival is focusing on more than just the arts this year.

The festival will be partnering with MUSC to help distribute Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to the community during the time of the festival in the Lowcountry.

MUSC will have a clinic open for majority of the days of the festival that will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The clinic will be closed on Sundays during the festival.

The clinic will be located at 292 Meeting St. near the Spoleto Box Office kiosk for those interested and eligible to receive the vaccine.

Participants can visit MUSC Health for an appointment, but walk-ins will also be accepted.