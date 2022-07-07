CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The largest statewide adoption event in South Carolina returns July 8 through 17.

Pick Me! SC brings together dozens of shelters and Petco locations across the state with the goal of adopting out 1,500 pets.

Many of the locations are waiving or reducing adoption fees throughout the 10-day event.

Over 200 animals will also be spayed or neutered during the event, courtesy of Petco Love. The focus will be mostly on smaller, rural shelters that often can’t afford to perform the procedures.

Adopters should remember to bring a leash for dogs or a carrier for cats.

Participating Lowcountry locations include:

Allendale County Animal Shelter

Berkeley Animal Center

Bluffton Petco

Charleston Animal Society

Colleton County Animal Shelter and Foccas

Dorchester Paws

For the Love of a Paw

Jasper Animal Rescue Mission

North Charleston Petco

Palmetto Animal League

Pet Helpers Adoption Center

Pounce Cat Café

Summerville Petco

West Ashley Petco

