Pick-up truck strikes a building in Downtown Charleston

Downtown Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are on the scene of an early morning accident in response to a truck crashing into a building in downtown Charleston.

This early-morning crash happened at the Stiles and Virginia Harper Student Center at the Medical University of South Carolina. This is at the corner of Courtenay Drive and Ralph Johnson Drive.

BREAKING: This is on the corner of Courtenay Drive and Ralph Johnson Drive. @WCBD #chstrfc https://t.co/zyD7V8dKhW — Temple Ricke (@TempleRickeTV) February 17, 2020

Public safety officers from the MUSC responded to the scene. At this time, it’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Two other cars in the parking lot near the accident are damaged.

News 2 is working to learn more information from MUSC. Check back here for the latest updates.