MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Pitt Street Bridge will close on Dec. 12 for maintenance work, according to the Town of Mount Pleasant.

The work on the bridge is meant to remedy any sinkholes or voids throughout the property.

Work is estimated to be completed after 2 to 3 days.

Pitt Street Bridge Park will stay open during work. However, the town asks visitors not to interfere with work crews.