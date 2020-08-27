Planet Fitness app launches “Crowd Meter” to monitor gym capacity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Planet Fitness has added a new feature to their free app: the Crowd Meter allows members to monitor gym capacity in real time.

Providing this information, unique to each location, allows members to schedule their gym visits during times when social distancing is easier.

The new feature is just the latest safety measure implemented by Planet Fitness. Masks are required inside all locations, sanitation materials and hand sanitizer are provided throughout facilities, and touchless check-in is available.

Planet Fitness is also offering at-home workouts streamed via their app.