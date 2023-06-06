CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders are set to discuss a proposal for the Union Pier redevelopment project on Wednesday afternoon.

Renderings that were released on May 30 show the first submittal by Burr & Forman LLP which highlights various aspects of the planned community. It boasts greenspaces, waterfront access, a mixed-use neighborhood, and walkability.

The design is based on input from the public and city – the plan calls for affordable and workforce housing, and when organizers said will be built-in flood solutions.

It’s also expected to preserve and honor the city’s historic assets like the Bennett Rice Mill façade, which would be restored and serve as an anchor to a new green space.

The historic Mosquito Fleet “will be honored with more fishing opportunities on the site,” according to the submitted plan.

Redevelopment comes after the South Carolina Ports Authority announced in May 2022 it would not extend a homeport cruising contract for Carnival Cruise Line past 2024, which has utilized the Union Pier Terminal since 2010.

Charleston’s Planning Commission is set to discuss the submittal during a 5:00 p.m. board meeting. Community members will have an opportunity to weigh in on the proposal.