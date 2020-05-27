Plans to reopen schools in the fall continue across the state

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – The state school board has reported a statewide board member survey on how to most effectively reopen schools in the fall.

The state school board has identified the top four concerns with opening school next year which include hygiene measures, social distancing in class and on school buses, and making up for missed instruction.

South Carolina School Boards Association President Chuck Sailors says each district will be allowed to operate based on their individual needs.

“They do not want universal mandates, they want flexibility and reaching the needs of their communities,” said Sailors.

Jeff Borowy Chief Operating Officer for the Charleston County School District says they are still in the early planning stages as they have to get through the end of the current school year, graduation, and summer first They hope to have a plan in place by the end of June.

“We’ve got an ever-changing environment around us so that plan may have to be modified along the way but we certainly want to give parents as much notice as possible in case they have to accommodate a different schedule then they’re used to,” said Borowy.

70% of school board members believe a partial or split schedule would be a good option if social distancing restrictions are still in place.

School board members across the state were split down the middle whether parents should have the choice of sending their child back to school in person or continuing virtual learning.

Dorchester District 2 says they have not finalized plans for the fall but decisions are being based on the guidance from the State Department of Education and governors office.