ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Plastic will soon be banned on the Isle of Palms.

On June 26, the Isle of Palm City Council passed the second and final reading of an ordinance prohibiting the use of single-use plastic on the island.

If caught on the beach with plastic or styrofoam, you would be subject to a $100 fine.

The ban will go into effect on January 1, 2020.