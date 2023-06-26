CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 12U Holy City Hurricanes baseball team are in the birthplace of the game, Cooperstown, New York.

“It’s very special. And I really think that it will be really fun with all of our teammates playing against some of the best teams in the country. And just playing baseball,” said Hurricanes outfielder Selden Turner.

The Hurricanes submitted a bid to one of the most elite travel ball tournaments in the country.

And were one of the select few chosen.

“Not giving up, staying focused, and being determined to win,” said Hurricanes first baseman Ryan Delaney as he and his teammates hope to make a name for themselves this week.

As they get set to play in the shadows of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

“I really want to see Chipper Jones and Hank Aaron’s bat. And Babe Ruth’s, don’t forget about him. They’re some of my favorite players. And I want to have the feeling that I’m in the hall of legends,” said Turner.

Selden and the rest of the Hurricanes have aspirations of coming back to the hall one day with their own plaques on the wall.

“You have to practice a lot. You have to put in the work. Have to work hard, you can’t give up. You have to have a good mentality, a good mindset,” Hurricanes outfielder Anthony Morocco said.

These kids know how to play the kids game.

And are hoping their play this week leads to bigger things ahead.