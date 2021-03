MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Episode #5 of our podcast has dropped. Did you know that we are less than 100 days out from the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season?

Don’t panic – just prepare!

Megan and David talk about this year’s current outlook, their uncertainty, and what you can do now to get ready in this week’s episode.

You can steam ‘There’s a 30% Chance…” where podcasts are available. Click here to learn more.