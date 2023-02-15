ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Take a plunge into the ocean on Saturday in support of a great cause.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department will host its annual polar plunge on the Isle of Palms to benefit South Carolina Special Olympics.

Sgt. Don Calabrese, coordinator for the polar plunge, said money raised during the event will go directly to local Special Olympics athletes.

“The Polar Plunge is not just about jumping in the ocean, it’s about raising money and awareness for the Special Olympics. A fifty-dollar donation gets you registered to take the plunge and a polar plunge t-shirt,” explained Sgt. Calabrese.

The polar plunge will take place at The Windjammer with registration beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the plunge happening at noon.

There will be live music from Bach to Rock Mount Pleasant before and after the plunge; radio hosts Tanya, Brooke, and Mike from 2 Girls and a Guy will judge a costume contest prior to the dip into the Atlantic Ocean.

Sgt. Calabrese said more than $200,000 has been raised through the IOP Polar Plunge since 2015. He said their goal this year is $50,000. “We’re hoping to make a big final push this week to get those fundraising efforts up,” said Sgt. Calabrese.

News 2 is working to raise money for the event- click here to support our efforts or you can donate directly to the Polar Plunge effort by clicking here.