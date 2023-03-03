CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday evening at Carriage Lane.

CPD responded to The Jaunt Apartments along Carriage Lane around 7:30 p.m. following a reported shooting in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was shortly pronounced dead by Charleston County EMS and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

The identity of the deceased is due to be released by the coroner’s office.

No arrests in connection to the shooting have been announced at this time.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact CPD at (843) 743-7200.