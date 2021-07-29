Charleston PD: Boy, 12, injured during shooting in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile Wednesday night in West Ashley.

The Charleston Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting on Little John Drive in West Ashley around 9:17 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers located a 12-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

“The officers utilized their training and applied tourniquets until EMS arrived. EMS transported the victim to MUSC,” said Charles Francis, a spokesman for the Charleston Police Department.

It was about 20 minutes later when Francis said officers were notified that a man was brought into the Medical University of South Carolina – by a private vehicle – suffering from a gunshot wound.

Francis said investigators determined the shooting that injured both individuals was connected.

No other details were provided about this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty central detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.