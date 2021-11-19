Police announce fourth arrest in West Ashley drug, prostitution investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a drug and prostitution investigation in West Ashley.

The Charleston Police Department announced on Friday the arrest of John Miller, 50, who is being charged with one count of prostitution.

It stems from a months-long, multi-agency investigation into a suspected narcotics, prostitution, and pornography-producing operation on Blue Dragonfly Drive.

Three others – Nicolas MacArthur, Lauren Sheely, and Mandy Gilbert were previously arrested as part of the investigation.

Miller is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. He is scheduled to have a bond hearing Friday afternoon.