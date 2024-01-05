CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers can expect major delays on Monday as two coinciding events are scheduled to impact traffic in downtown Charleston and on the interstates.

The inauguration of mayor-elect William Cogswell and city councilmembers will take place outside Charleston City Hall at noon; however, road closures will begin well in advance of Monday’s ceremony.

Broad Street will be closed between Meeting Street and Church Street from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Meeting Street will be closed between Queen Street and Tradd Street from 11:15 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Broad Street will be closed between King Street and Meeting Street from 11:15 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Police say traffic will flow north and south on Meeting Street until 11:15 a.m. and officers will be on hand to help direct and divert traffic.

Meanwhile, the Charleston area is preparing for a visit from President Joe Biden on Monday. Biden is expected to arrive anytime between the early morning to late afternoon.

He is slated to deliver remarks at Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston and could make additional stops around the Charleston area during his visit.

I-26, I-526, the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, and several streets on the peninsula could be impacted amid his trip to the Lowcountry, according to police.

“Road closures should be expected as the President travels to and from his destination to the Mother Emanuel AME Church on Calhoun Street. During the visit, all pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be restricted on Calhoun Street between Meeting Street and East Bay Street,” said officials with the Charleston Police Department.

Count on News 2 to keep you informed of road closures and bring you the latest from both events.