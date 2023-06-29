NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police announced a third arrest in a deadly May 7 shooting off Windsor Hill Boulevard.

Investigators identified 21-year-old Kaipo Felix Rauschenburg as having played a role in the shooting death of Richard A. Owen, IV at an apartment complex.

Rauschenburg was stopped by security personnel while attempting to enter the Charleston Air Force Base on Thursday. He was turned over to the North Charleston Police Department’s Intelligence Led Policing Unit and US Marshals Task Force.

Officers responded to the apartment complex after receiving a report about a male gunshot victim. The victim, Owen, was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police first arrested and charged 19-year-old Sean Lavelle Jr. with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime for his role in the shooting back in mid-May.

A spokesman for the department announced a second arrest on Monday. Aliana Marie Rodriguez Medina is facing murder and attempted armed robbery charges for her involvement in the crime.

Rauschenburg is being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center on charges of murder and attempted armed robbery.