Police investigating an armed robbery at West Ashley pharmacy

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
police-lights-generic_342588

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating the armed robbery of the CVS at 2566 Ashley River Road that occurred about 5:19 p.m. this afternoon.

The suspect indicated he was armed and passed a note demanding prescription medication, according to Public Information Officer Charles Francis.

No weapon was observed, Francis added.

According to authorities, the suspect is a black male between 25 and 30-years old, about 5’4” tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a fitted black long sleeve shirt, a black baseball hat with “I love NY” on the front, an orange traffic vest, sunglasses, black pants with a white emblem believed to be Adidas on the front and he was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information can call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Across the Lowcountry

More Charleston County News
More Berkeley County News
More Dorchester County News
More Georgetown County News
More Colleton County News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss