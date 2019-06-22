Police investigating an armed robbery at West Ashley pharmacy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating the armed robbery of the CVS at 2566 Ashley River Road that occurred about 5:19 p.m. this afternoon.

The suspect indicated he was armed and passed a note demanding prescription medication, according to Public Information Officer Charles Francis.

No weapon was observed, Francis added.

According to authorities, the suspect is a black male between 25 and 30-years old, about 5’4” tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a fitted black long sleeve shirt, a black baseball hat with “I love NY” on the front, an orange traffic vest, sunglasses, black pants with a white emblem believed to be Adidas on the front and he was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information can call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.