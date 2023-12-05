CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man and a juvenile have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at the Ashley Oaks Apartments over the weekend.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department were dispatched to the apartment complex off Ashley Hall Plantation around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday where they discovered a victim inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office as 31-year-old Collin Potter, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police said Antonio Fludd, Jr., 18, of West Ashley, was arrested on charges of murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a handgun for his role in the shooting.

He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

A 16-year-old suspect was also arrested on a charge of murder and attempted armed robbery. Police say he is also charged with unlawful carrying of handgun and receiving stolen goods following their arrest.

“Our officers and detectives have worked tirelessly on this case from the outset. Though the arrests of these dangerous individuals provide some closure, we must recognize this was an unacceptable and senseless loss of life. Such violence has no place in our community, and we remain committed to bringing justice to the victim and his family,” said Charleston Police Chief Chito Walker.

Officials said the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact a detective by calling 843-720-2422 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.