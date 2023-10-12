CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say two teenagers are facing attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting that injured a 16-year-old victim at a park in West Ashley.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) initially responded to a reported shooting in a wooded area at West Ashley Park on Monday night.

A 16-year-old victim was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Through an investigation into the shooting, authorities arrested and charged a 17- and 15-year-old for their roles in the shooting on Wednesday.

Identities of the two individuals were not provided due to their ages; however, the 17-year-old male is a facing a charge of armed robbery and attempted murder while the 15-year-old male is charged with armed robbery, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The teens were taken to the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.