CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people were arrested with guns and drugs on King Street over the weekend.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) were patrolling the Central Business District early Sunday morning when they made multiple arrests which yielded marijuana and three guns.

One of the guns was reported stolen in North Charleston, according to CPD.

Harry Brunson, 22, of North Charleston was charged with unlawful carrying of handgun and Michael Brothers, 35, of Hollywood was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Police said a 17-year-old from North Charleston was charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of a handgun under 18 years of age, and simple possession of marijuana.

“Our officers are geared up for the summer months and will continue to diligently patrol the city,” said officials with Charleston PD. “If you see something, say something.”