Police arrest juveniles in assault on Lowcountry journalist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles have been arrested for assaulting a Lowcountry journalist in downtown Charleston.

Earlier this week, Quintin Washington, who hosts ‘Quintin’s Close-ups,’ said he was talking to a friend on the phone when he made a remark about how the kids should be in school.

He said the juveniles began shouting insults and knocked his phone out of his hand as he recorded the incident. A report from the Charleston Police Department stated the kids, ages 13 and 14, also threw rocks at him and stuck Washington with closed fist punches.

The boys were later identified by a school resource officer and the Charleston Police Department issued custody orders for the boys.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the boys will go to the juvenile detention center and await a hearing in front of a family court judge.