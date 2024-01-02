CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in connection with an early morning assault that happened on New Year’s Day in downtown Charleston.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to a report of an assault on Meeting Street near John Street just before 2:00 a.m.

At the scene, law enforcement learned the victim was struck in the face by the suspect. The victim then fell backward and hit his head on the pavement, which caused a head injury.

The victim lost consciousness and was taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Detectives identified the suspect as 32-year-old Norris Geoffrey Watkins, who was arrested later that same day on a charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

He was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

“The combined efforts of all involved led to the prompt care of the victim and the swift arrest of the suspect; however, we must not overlook the impact this incident has had on the victim and his family. My thoughts are with them, hoping for the victim’s recovery and the continued support of his family. Ensuring the safety of Charleston is our relentless pursuit. We remain dedicated to maintaining the security of our streets for all residents and visitors.”

There is no word on what led up to the assault.