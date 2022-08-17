NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police arrested a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Tuesday morning in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the K&D Mart off Remount Road shortly before 8:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a disturbance.

When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a stab wound to his neck. That person was taken to a local hospital where he is undergoing treatment, according to NCPD.

Investigators identified 31-year-old Richard Harrison as the suspect. He was taken into custody later that afternoon at an abandoned property on Shelton Street.

Harrison was taken to the Charleston County Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He was also wanted on an outstanding strong armed robbery arrest warrant which police said stemmed from an incident that happened at an address off Remount Road earlier this month.