Police arrest man for breaking into vehicles, using stolen credit cards in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant arrested a 37-year-old man for a number of crimes including car break-ins and credit card fraud.

Officers responded to Hobcaw Drive on Thursday in reference to car break-ins that had just occurred.

Victims met with officers and provided a description of the suspect who was located near the scene.

Taylor Turnage was arrested for the break-ins. During an initial investigation, police determined Turnage was involved in several other car break-ins, had a stolen vehicle and used stolen credit cards.

Police say Turnage is charged with grand larceny, financial transaction card fraud and breaking into motor vehicles. Bond was set at $45,000.