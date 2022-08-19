MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested this week after being accused of stealing video games from a Walmart in Mount Pleasant and selling them to a GameStop.

Police responded to the Walmart at Wando Crossing on Tuesday where an employee said he saw the suspect, 36-year-old Quashawn White, placing video games into a cart and then heard security cases being opened.

According to a report, police reviewed security video which showed White placing video games into his bookbag before leaving the store.

White was found near King Street Grille where he attempted to run from officers. He was captured and placed in handcuffs.

When police caught up with White, they found a list of games and movies with prices inside a bookbag along with money and some other items. It was later determined that he sold video games to a nearby GameStop for more than $40.

White was taken to East Cooper Medical Center after complaining of a leg injury. He was later arrested for shoplifting, resisting arrest, providing false information to police, and other charges.

The report also noted that White was wanted for family court offenses out of Berkeley County.