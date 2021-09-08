Police arrest man in deadly August 31 hit and run on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston say they’ve made an arrest in a deadly auto-pedestrian hit and run that happened on Dorchester Road.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were called to investigate an auto-pedestrian crash in the early morning hours of August 31st.

The victim was taken via EMS to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment. His wheelchair was found on the sidewalk with minimal damage, along with his backpack.

Police say the victim did not survive.

The North Charleston Police Department’s traffic investigators arrested 30-year-old Daniel Villegas on Tuesday, He is charged with ‘hit and run accident with a death.’