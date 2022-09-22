MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 41-year-old man was arrested on felony drug charges Wednesday in Mount Pleasant.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Old Village shortly before 7:00 p.m. to serve warrants on an individual in the area.

Jonathan Simmons, 41, was arrested on a slew of drug-related charges. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. Jail records listed more than a dozen charges.

Venning Street was blocked off between Whilden and Simmons streets during the investigation. The road reopened just before 7:30 p.m.

Police said there was no threat to the public at the time.